The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Bulmaro B. Bucio — Rape of a child first-degree, rape of a child second-degree.
John A. Chavez — Two counts of protection order violation.
Kelsey J. Cutting — Community custody violation.
Bryan N. Damon — Community custody violation.
Brian J. Endecott — Two counts of probation/parole violation.
Ashley N. Knight — Community custody violator (escape from community custody), warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Pedro Medina — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run attended.
Anthony R. Ramos — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Amanda J. Young — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
