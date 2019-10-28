The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Mark A. Campbell — Assault fourth-degree, indecent liberties no force.
Asten C. Flieger — Vehicular assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with suspended license second-degree.
Steven W. Freeman — Violation of no contact order.
Max E. Glazier — Driving while license suspended second-degree.
Aaron D. Ingalsbe — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree, domestic violence second-degree assault.
Gerardo A. Orozco Jr. — Driving with suspended license third-degree.
Kelly J. Schweitzer — Disorderly conduct, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Fredrick L. Sherman — Resisting arrest, felony harassment, assault third-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Gabriel J. Silva — Domestic violence second-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.