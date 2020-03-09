SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Luke A. Borden — Domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree, disorderly/disruptive, minor in possession.
Stephen W. Charneski Jr. — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation.
James A. Duncan — Domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Damon P. Gill — Driving under the influence of intoxicants felony.
Delbert R. Godwin Jr. — Controlled substance no prescription felony, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Matthew A. Gove — Driving while license suspended third-degree.
Tyson F. Jones — Interfering with domestic violence report, unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Shasta M. Michael — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock.
Keith E. Pitts — Interfering with reporting domestic violence, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, assault second-degree.
Veronica W. Sonntag — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, possession of dangerous weapon.
Steven L. Wonser — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.