The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Stephen A. Bainter — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, driving with license suspended third-degree.
Steven W. Freeman — Theft of firearm.
Gina M. Garcia — Reckless endangerment, eluding a police vehicle.
Sheena E. Guggenbickler — Warrant failure to comply felony, warrant failure to comply traffic.
Dane Guntle — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Connor M. Hinkle — Probation/parole violation.
Angela M. Husted — Criminal trespass second-degree, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Dion R. Lumadue — Two counts of controlled substance no prescription felony.
Collin A. Moomaw — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Amanda F. Murphy — Theft of motor vehicle.
George H. Rankin — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Naomi R. Schuyler — Three warrants for failure to comply felony.
Kourtney M. Scott — Transport order.
Delano M. Thomas — Assault first-degree, firearm possession unlawful first-degree.
