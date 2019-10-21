The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Aidan G. Bratt — Hold for other agency, marijuana possession equal to/less than 4 grams.
Male Juvenile Offender — Traffic stolen property, theft third-degree, probation/parole violation, malicious mischief third-degree.
Bryan N. Damon — Drug court violation.
Jose M. Delgado Merino — No charge listed.
Teri L. Dundom — Driving with license suspended third-degree.
Krystian M. Manning — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Markerrius O. Payne — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Austin J. Robertson — Resisting arrest.
Patrick L. Saunders — Community custody violator (escape from community custody) community custody violation, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Shannon M. Womack — Warrant failure to comply felony.
