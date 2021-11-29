Jail Bookings Nov 29, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:Phara Alphonse — Domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree, assault second-degree domestic violence.Vanessa M. Dalan — Protection order violation warrant failure to comply non-traffic.Deverie L. Gorham — Probation/parole violation.Joshua G. Jackson — Fugitive from justice.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterJohn E. Martinsen — Assault third-degree, carry concealed pistol without permit.Jose E. Meza — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree.Kimberly A. Pickering — Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass second-degree, resisting arrest.Danielle L. Stickney — Obstructing a public servant, malicious mischief third-degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joshua G. Jackson Malicious Mischief Criminal Law Crime Law Assault Pistol Warrant Permit John E. Martinsen Violation Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJapanese-style camping resort launching in 2023Coast Guard urges safety, preparedness for upcoming Dungeness crab seasonDecember’s first razor clam digs moving aheadOBSD ex-teacher pleads guilty to child-porn chargesNaselle school board and parents hash it out, calmlySchool bond homework: Part 1Football semifinal: Naselle’s 2021 season ends with defeat as Comets lose to speedy Warriors, 68-32Long Beach Police BlotterPolice finish investigating Raymond teen's shootingIlwaco Council postpones fireworks vote after combative meeting Images Videos CommentedObituary: Donald M. Cox (1)IHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again! (1)Obituary: Dennis George Bond (1)Japanese-style camping resort launching in 2023 (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
