SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Nathan J. Houston — Three counts of operating vehicle without ignition interlock, obstructing a public servant, driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of DWLS third-degree, DWLS second0degree, warrant for failure to appear.
Robert A Peterson — Malicious mischief third-degree, disorderly conduct, two counts of disorderly/public intoxication, two counts of resisting arrest, assault third-degree, failure to obey police officer.
Riley L. Wonderlich — Warrant failure to comply felony, indecent exposure, resisting arrest.
