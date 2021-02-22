SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Allison C. Buchanan — Unlawful firearm possession first-degree, controlled substance no prescription felony.
David R. Huff — Two counts of driving while license suspended third-degree, attempt to elude, controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture, community custody violator (escape from community custody), community custody violation, controlled substance no prescription felony.
John D. Jones — Assault second-degree.
Michael D. Kazee — Interfere with domestic violence reports, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment.
Joel C. O’Rourke — Unlawful display of weapon, felony harassment.
Shaun A. Schlenker — Intimidating a public servant, malicious mischief second-degree, resisting arrest, malicious mischief first-degree. As of Feb. 22 he remained in jail in lieu of $200,000 bail for these alleged crimes in downtown Long Beach.
Damon D. Townsend — Controlled substance delivery, possession with intent to manufacture.
