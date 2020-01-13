Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Joel D. Anderson — Theft first-degree, possession of stolen property, burglary second-degree. Clarification: Joel L. Anderson from the wrecking yard on the Long Beach Peninsula is not the same Joel D. Anderson listed in the arrest report for Jan. 8 or for this week, Jan. 15.
Kyla S. Avery — Controlled substance no prescription felony, tampering with evidence.
Scott A. Bales — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Coltin R. Donald — Escape second-degree.
Curtis L. Godfrey — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Michael J. Hoyt — Warrant failure to comply traffic, community custody violation.
Robin P. Lavin — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Richard F. Lian — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Kristofer C. Palacios — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Kyler J. Pratt — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Kelly J. Schweitzer — Disorderly conduct.
Jayson S. Wardell — Probation/parole violation.
Nicholas T. Weitzel — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jesse A. Wescott — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
