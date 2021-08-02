SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Philip E. Dupont — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Nancy D. McCusker — Two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Brian M. O’Connor — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Andrew C. Olson — Two counts of domestic violence malicious mischief third, violation of anti-harassment order, four counts of driving while license suspended.

Pavy V. Phommachanh — Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while license suspended.

Douglas H. Qualls Jr. — Felony harassment.

Curtis M. Smith — Obstructing a public servant, driving under the influence of intoxicants, controlled substance possession with intent to manufacture.

