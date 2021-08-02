Jail Bookings Aug 2, 2021 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:Philip E. Dupont — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.Nancy D. McCusker — Two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants.Brian M. O’Connor — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.Andrew C. Olson — Two counts of domestic violence malicious mischief third, violation of anti-harassment order, four counts of driving while license suspended.Pavy V. Phommachanh — Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while license suspended.Douglas H. Qualls Jr. — Felony harassment.Curtis M. Smith — Obstructing a public servant, driving under the influence of intoxicants, controlled substance possession with intent to manufacture. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Count Criminal Law Crime Law Driving Under The Influence Harassment Intoxicant Jail Malicious Mischief Booking Controlled Substance Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIll-fated tuna boat sinks 132 miles offshoreLocal restaurants reel after food distributor severs serviceA tale of a coin, an Ilwaco artist and one of America’s finestCounty recommends indoor mask-wearing for all as local cases soarState appeals court rejects Jones' final appeal in Scott Johnson shooting caseWrongful death claims in fatal-collision case'We're gonna have a surge': County health officer urges vaccinations as Delta spreadsAs national eviction ban ends, WA renters offered 'bridge'State dollars continue to roll in for Ilwaco, port projectsPolice officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy' Images Videos CommentedCounty recommends indoor mask-wearing for all as local cases soar (2)Obituary: Patricia (Pat) Ann Holtermann Walker (1)Naselle favorite Carl Wirkkala performing Saturday (1)Obituary: Lois E. Valentine (1)Coast Chronicles: Fireworks: issues and information (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
