Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Male Juvenile Offender — Assault second-degree weapon.
Amanda M. Ingle — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Jeremy A. Littau, Sr. — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic, two counts of driving with suspended license third-degree, two counts of domestic violence fourth-degree assault, controlled substance no prescription felony, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Calvin L. McGauhey — Violation of court order.
Michael A. McMurtrey — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Shane A. Mendoza — Driving while license suspended first-degree, resisting arrest, assault third-degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Alyssa A. Odom — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Jose H. Rojas Perez — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree.
Elizabeth D. Stuart — Two counts of driving with a suspended license third-degree, eluding a police vehicle.
Timothy R. Turner — Assault second-degree.
Christopher W. Wooten — Felony harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.