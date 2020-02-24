Bookings into
Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Edwin D. Anderson Jr. — Possession of stolen vehicle, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Angel A. Brumfield — Assault third-degree.
Andrew J. Gravlee — Trafficking stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property second-degree.
Robert Kettleband — Fugitive from justice.
David S. Majka — Warrant failure to comply traffic.
Tyler R. Morehouse — Theft second-degree.
Tysen B. Muessig — Rape of a child third-degree.
August M. Pedersen Jr. — Fugitive from justice.
Anthony L. Richeson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, violation of no contact order.
Austin J. Robertson — Controlled substance no prescription felony, community custody violation.
Luis A. Ruiz — Bail jump felony charge, two warrants failure to comply felony.
Michael B. Schroyer — Avoid wildlife check station, controlled substance delivery possession with intent, theft second-degree, theft of firearm, residential burglary.
Jeremy L. Seiber — Community custody violator (escape from community custody), community custody violation, two warrants failure to comply felony, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Gabriel L. Silva — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Jayson F. Stigall — No charge listed.
William C. Whiteside — Driving with suspended license third-degree, warrant failure to comply traffic, community custody violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.