Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Richard W. Brooking — Assault second, burglary first-degree.
Christopher C. Dahl — Driving while license suspended first-degree, fugitive from justice, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Norberto Guzman Tinoco — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Ashley A. Hatton — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jesse J. Kinney — Controlled substance no prescription felony, violation of no contact order.
William J. Long — Criminal impersonation.
Laurentino Salazar Vega — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Steven K. Whiting — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
