The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
McKenzie L. Baer — Hold for other agency, controlled substance no prescription felony, identity theft, driving while license suspended third-degree, making false statement of public servant.
Stephanie E. Branstetter — Failure to transfer title within 45 days.
Timothy W. Brink — Illegal hunting, use of dogs.
Male Juvenile Offender — Extortion first-degree.
Daniel J. Byrd — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, interfering with domestic violence report.
Rachel M. Earls — Community custody violation, hold for other agency, warrant failure to comply traffic, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Jerry T. George — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Christopher J. Gould — Community custody violation, warrant failure to comply felony.
Sarah J. Herman — Hold for other agency, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Stephen E. Huitt — Violation of no contact order.
Keisha M. Jones — Two counts of controlled substance no prescription felony, criminal trespass second-degree.
Heather D. Landberg — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Christopher D. Mercer — Reckless driving.
Steven C. Miller — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
James E. Overstake Jr. — Community custody violation.
Dwayne J. Parkins — Community custody violation.
Dora M. Schrader — Protection order violation.
Caleb J. Sheaffer — Two counts of warrant failure to comply felony.
Heather A. Smith — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Karissa N. Steuermann — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violator (escape from community custody).
William E. Swanson — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Tegan L. Tipler — Community custody violation.
Ricardo Villegas Quintana — Domestic violence second-degree assault.
