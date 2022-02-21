SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Eric L. Apple — Driving while license suspended third-degree, criminal impersonation, controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.

Bernard Borran — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Michael J. Harman — Warrant failure to comply felony.

Amy A. Lorton — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Henry C. Michelbrink — Driving while license suspended third-degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Brittany A. Niverson — Two warrants for failure to comply felony.

Jordan E. Patterson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Derick M. Tomason — Taking motor vehicle without permission second-degree, driving while licenses suspended third-degree.

