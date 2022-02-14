SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Armando G. Cordero – Burglary second-degree, warrant failure to comply felony.

Jeremy G. Cox — Controlled substance delivery, possession with intent to manufacture.

Amber E. Dills —Driving under the influence of intoxicants, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment.

Teri L. Dundom — Possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anthony D. Hurley — Residential burglary, malicious mischief third-degree.

Tysen B. Muessig — Rape of a child first-degree.

Mitchell R. Mullins — Possession of stolen vehicle, two warrants failure to comply traffic, warrant failure to comply felony, bail jump gross misdemeanor, driving while license suspended third-degree.

Brandi Lee Nakaahiki — Probation/parole violation.

Ricky D. Plummer — Trafficking stolen property.

Anthony R. Ramos — Three warrants failure to comply traffic, warrant failure to comply non-traffic, four warrants driving while license suspended third-degree.

Curtis M. Smith — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, harassment felony.

