Jail Bookings Oct 25, 2021

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Vanessa M. Dalan — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Male Juvenile Offender — Assault fourth-degree.

Erik E. Eligio Romero — Reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Kurt E. Kaino — Protection order violation.

David C. Kym — Warrant for failure to appear.

Jason M. Schulman — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, felony harassment, assault first-degree.

Amber N. Williams — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
