The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Gerry L. Allaire — Trafficking stolen property, vehicle prowling, possession of stolen property second-degree, theft third-degree, controlled substance no prescription felony, make/have burglary tools.
Kenneth L. Braswell Jr. — Theft of motor vehicle.
Jeremy S. Graham — Warrant failure to comply felony, warrant for failure to comply non-traffic, violation of no contact order.
Kyle D. W. Gusdal — Probation/parole violation.
Male Juvenile — Violation of no contact order, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, domestic violence malicious mischief second-degree.
Todd A. Jones — DUII.
Walker T. Kellogg — Hold for other agency, assault second-degree.
Kristopher A. Laine Sr. — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Stanley C. Lapinoja — Probation/parole violation.
Evelyn I. Mickens — Drug court violation.
Cory B. Nevers — Warrant failure to comply felony.
John A. Norris — Bail jump felony charge, driving with suspended license third-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, warrant failure to comply felony.
Laura A. Western — Assault third-degree, disorderly/fighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.