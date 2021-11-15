Jail Bookings Nov 15, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:Ryan M. Jenkins — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.Wilmer W. Johnson — Child molestation 1st – attempt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jail Individual Crime Criminal Law Booking Charge Book Ryan M. Jenkins Assault Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCouple held at gunpoint while mushroom picking in Ocean ParkNaselle’s smallest player has the biggest heartNext 9-day clam dig gets go-ahead: Nov. 16-24Vikings play 3 times in 12 hours at state volleyballSchlenker found guilty on five charges for LB rampageLB council race separated by just three votesState volleyball: Naselle shows pride — and fifth-place trophyRaymond wins fourth-place 2B state trophy; Seagulls family caps stellar volleyball seasonPacific County Superior Court ReportMajor work OK'd for three county ports Images Videos CommentedIHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again! (1)Obituary: John Paul Haug (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
