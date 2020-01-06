Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Joel D. Anderson — Theft first-degree, burglary second-degree.
Kyla S. Avery — Controlled substance no prescription felony, tampering with evidence.
Charles R. Belgard III — Warrant for failure to comply felony.
Stephen W. Charneski Jr. — Community custody violation.
Coltin R. Donald — Escape second-degree.
Anthony D. Elgin — Transport order.
Nikki L. Hartley Jonason — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Michael J. Hoyt — Warrant failure to comply traffic, community custody violation.
David J. Jackson — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Donald B. Martin Jr. — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation, bail jump felony charge.
Kim O’Connor — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with a suspended license third-degree.
Robert S. Ohler — Fugitive from justice.
Female Juvenile Offender — Theft third-degree, two warrants failure to comply felony, malicious mischief third-degree.
Kyler J. Pratt — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Austin J. Robertson — Warrant failure to appear, community custody violation.
Palix R. Tipler — Warrant failure to appear, shoplifting.
Scott H. Zacharias — Residential burglary, controlled substance no prescription felony.
