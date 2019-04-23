The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
David A. Chrisman — Controlled substance no prescription felony, possession of stolen vehicle.
Vanessa M. Dalan — Violation of no contact order, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Daniel D. Gonzalez Delos Santos — Hold for other agency, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Michael P. Guggisberg — Domestic violence second-degree assault, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Richard G. Henry II — Driving with suspended license first-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.
Shy R. Larue — Transport order.
Brycen L. Martin — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation.
Kyler J. Pratt — Community custody violation.
Austin J. Robertson — Community custody violation, two warrants failure to comply felony.
Michael L. Silva — Probation/parole violation.
Krystle L. Walker — Domestic violence third-degree assault.
Frank J. Weir — Community custody violator (escape from community custody), community custody violation.
Heather D. Ziel — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.