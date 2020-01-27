Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Matthew A. Arnold — Negligent driving 1st-degree.
Michael A. Box — Driving with a suspended license 3rd-degree.
Andrew R. Chester — Protection order violation.
Curtis M. Clark — Two counts of driving with a suspended license 3rd-degree, hold for other agency.
Allen N. Davis — Community custody violation.
Matthew A. Garcia — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, community custody violator (escape from community custody), community custody violation, theft 3rd-degree.
Shelby L. Hamlin — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with suspended license 2nd-degree.
Timothy L. Minerd — Community custody violation.
Brett J. Mullins — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jayson F. Stigall — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
