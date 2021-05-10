SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Peter A. Charlton — Unlawful use of building drugs, controlled substance delivery possession with intent manufacture.
Female Juvenile Offender — Assault third-degree.
Dustin J. Knutson — Malicious mischief second-degree, criminal trespass second-degree.
Walter L. Mitchell Jr. — Resisting arrest, burglary first-degree, assault second-degree.
Colton J. Rice — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alicia R. Sanders — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while license suspended third-degree.
Molly A. Saranpaa — Unlawful use of building drugs, controlled substance delivery possession with intent manufacture.
Damon D. Townsend — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent manufacture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.