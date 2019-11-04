The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Aarin F. Hircko — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief third-degree, domestic violence harassment, violating commercial fish area/time second-degree, burglary first-degree domestic violence, residential burglary.
Austin M. Koplin — Community custody violation, warrant failure to comply felony, driving while license suspended third-degree, community custody violator (escape from community custody), three counts driving while license suspended third-degree.
Paul A. Martin — Community custody violation, robbery second-degree, burglary second-degree, criminal trespass first-degree.
Robert H. Sanchez — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Male Juvenile Offender — Theft third-degree, probation/parole violation.
Darr D. VanKekerix — Aim or discharge firearm, assault second-degree.
