Jail Bookings Oct 11, 2021

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Bryan M. Emerson — Theft of a firearm, failure to transfer title within 45 days, firearm possession unlawful second.

Jeremy L. Seiber — Firearm possession unlawful second, controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.

Danny M. Turner — Robbery first-degree, solid waste, litter, dumping.
