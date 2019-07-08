The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown:
Jennelle D. Berry — Community custody violation.
Kent T. Burns Jr. — Assault second-degree domestic violence.
Rachel M. Earls — Probable cause.
Matthew A. Gove — Possession of stolen vehicle.
Bradley L. Heimbigner — Protection order violation.
Male Juvenile Offender — Assault, unlawful imprisonment, malicious mischief in connection with domestic violence.
Stephanie M. Kennedy — Possession of stolen vehicle.
Evelyn I. Michens — Controlled substance deliver possession with intent to manufacture, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Shilo A. Moncy — Community custody violation.
Marilyn J. Muse — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Casey L. Pineda — Community custody violation.
Jon C. Sanborn — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Samantha Vineyard Howard — Two warrants for failure to comply.
Christina L. Yanez — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture, controlled substance no prescription felony.
