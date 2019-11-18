The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Christine L. Adams — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Jason L. Barr — Possession of stolen vehicle, warrant for failure to comply felony, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Thomas G. Donahue — Burglary second-degree, warrant failure to comply felony.
David D. Erickson — Reckless driving.
Sheri L. Green — Violation of no contact order.
Dillon W. Ray — Community custody violation, hold for other agency.
Terry M. Wiggins — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
