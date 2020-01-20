Bookings into
Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Matthew A. Arnold — Negligent driving first-degree.
Jessica A. Bacon — Fourth-degree assault.
Carrie A. Cable — Warrant for failure to comply felony, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Casey D. Collins — Community custody violation.
James D. Hockema — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Jordi A. Jane — Interfering with domestic violence report, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Jeremy P. Lanning — Community custody violation, community custody violator (escape from community custody).
Robin P. Lavin — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Dylon M. Long — Reckless driving.
James N. Long — DUII.
Evelyn I. Mickens — Drug court violation.
Kristopher C. Palacios — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Jonathan M. Rubey — Probation/parole violation.
Frances L. Starr — Probation/parole violation, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Michael W. Truitt — Community custody violation.
Amanda J. Young — Controlled substance no prescription felony, drug court violation.
