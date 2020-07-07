SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Terry A. Burch — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Michael J. Harman — Burglary first-degree, theft of firearm.
Jason D. Lovell — Resisting arrest, assault third-degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Michael D. Maul — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Donald F. Schave — No charge listed.
Kenneth A. Schneider — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Kirklan R. Undem — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Aaron L. Whitaker — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Margaret K. Wilski — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with suspended license second-degree.
