SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Amalia L. Copp — Residential burglary, malicious mischief second-degree.
Teri L. Dundom — Malicious mischief second-degree, residential burglary.
Sharif H. Johnson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault
Alison M. Marschman — Protection order violation.
Michael R. Martinez — Burglary second-degree.
Bevin E. Perrine — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with suspended license second-degree.
Laurie C. Romey — Driving under the influence of intoxicants felony.
Stephen S. Simpson — Malicious mischief second-degree, vehicle prowling second-degree.
Jesse A. Wescott — Protection order violation.
