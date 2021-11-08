Jail Bookings Nov 8, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:Richard W. Brooking — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic, burglary 2nd-degree, two counts of violation of conditions of release, driving while license suspended third-degree.William A. Forsmark — Harassment.Damion J. Hanson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.Ryan m. Jenkins — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.Cassidy J. Kendrick — Theft third-degree, burglary second-degree, driving while license suspended third-degree.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterEugene B. Kornoely — Burglary second-degree, theft third-degree.Andrew C. Olson — Two warrants failure to comply traffic, two warrants failure to comply non-traffic, protection order violation.Mickey S. Pine — Vehicular homicide.Anessia M. Reinberg — Vehicle prowling second-degree, robbery second-degree, two counts of driving while license suspended third-degree.Jerad L. Vert — Taking motor vehicle without permission second-degree. Warrant failure to comply felony.Female juvenile offender — Malicious mischief third-degree, assault fourth-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Count Burglary Crime Criminal Law Theft Motor Vehicle Jail Robbery Violation Degree Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged with murder bailed out of jailCoast Guard rescues man from Willapa BayFire chars Seaview homeJensen, Coleman leading in Long Beach council races; Cassinelli ahead in Ilwaco mayoral contestNew market and deli coming to Long BeachIHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again!Long Beach councilors OK fireworks restrictionsJensen leads Reddy by just three votes following Friday update; Coleman, Cassinelli maintain sizable leadsFair suffers hard financial yearA place of their own: Ilwaco after-school program attendance surges Images Videos CommentedIHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again! (1)Obituary: John Paul Haug (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.