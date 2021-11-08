SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Richard W. Brooking — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic, burglary 2nd-degree, two counts of violation of conditions of release, driving while license suspended third-degree.

William A. Forsmark — Harassment.

Damion J. Hanson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Ryan m. Jenkins — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Cassidy J. Kendrick — Theft third-degree, burglary second-degree, driving while license suspended third-degree.

Eugene B. Kornoely — Burglary second-degree, theft third-degree.

Andrew C. Olson — Two warrants failure to comply traffic, two warrants failure to comply non-traffic, protection order violation.

Mickey S. Pine — Vehicular homicide.

Anessia M. Reinberg — Vehicle prowling second-degree, robbery second-degree, two counts of driving while license suspended third-degree.

Jerad L. Vert — Taking motor vehicle without permission second-degree. Warrant failure to comply felony.

Female juvenile offender — Malicious mischief third-degree, assault fourth-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree.

