Jail Bookings Dec 13, 2021

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Ronald E. Beatty — Two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while license suspended third-degree.

Rachel C. Clark — Forgery.

Ildefonso O. Delgado — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Antonio A. Merino Orozco— Driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Female Juvenile Offender — Probation/parole violation.

Meleia R. Stewart — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree.

Female Juvenile Offender — Disorderly conduct.
