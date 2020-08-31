Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Bradlee R. Age — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
William A. Becker — Two warrants failure to comply non-traffic, theft third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, attempted theft of motor vehicle, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Jade T. Coughlin — Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Male Juvenile Offender — Assault two weapon.
Karson C. Isaksen — Driving with suspended license third-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, theft second, minor in possession, robbery second-degree, assault fourth-degree, negligent driving first-degree, theft of motor vehicle, malicious mischief third-degree.
Tahnika D. Michell — Burglary second-degree, assault fourth-degree.
Kirk W. Roberts — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with a suspended license third-degree.
Jose H. Rojas Perez — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree, theft-degree domestic violence, burglary second domestic violence, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Quentin L. Wright — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
