Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charge(s) listed:
Eric L. Furford — Community custody violation.
Kristopher C. Palacios — Warrant failure to comply, two counts community custody violation.
Timothy A. Isom — Department of Corrections community custody violation.
Bryan N. Damon — Drug court violation.
Jimmy L. Nickell Jr. — Warrant failure to comply, warrant failure to appear.
Shilo A. Moncy — Community custody violation.
Luis A. Ruiz — Community custody violation.
Michael L. Silva — Warrant for failure to comply.
Connie L. Janssen — Outstanding warrants.
Michael W. Truitt — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Terry A. Smith — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Brian L. Wolfe — Two counts controlled substance no prescription felony.
William D. Bender — No charge listed.
Eugene B. Kornoely — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
