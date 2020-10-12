Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Brittany A. Niverson — Burglary second-degree, theft third-degree.
Kim M. O’Connor — Two counts of driving with a suspended license third-degree, warrant failure to comply traffic, driving under the influence felony.
Matthew G.F. Sparks — Controlled substance no prescription felony, protection order violation, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Joyce L. Ziegenfuss — Community custody violation, malicious mischief third-degree, theft third-degree.
