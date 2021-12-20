Jail Bookings Dec 20, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:Christopher M. Childress — Child molestation first-degree, violation of anti-harassment order, two counts of theft under $75.Ildefonso O. Delgado — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.Kurt E. Kaino — Burglary second-degree, malicious mischief first-degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charge Criminal Law Crime Law Christopher M. Childress Harassment Jail Theft Individual Violation Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVeith mystery remains unsolvedHeavy snowfall forecast for upper elevationsCrab season starts strong, canneries waver under workforce shortagesSurfside blast blamed on propane leakUPDATED: Massive explosion rocks SurfsideLong Beach financial outlook anchored by record-breaking revenuesCounty vaccination rate closes in on 60% as interest jumpsPUD snags $5 million grant from state for broadband projectDeath Notices: Micaela Gray, Monte MeyerUnknown heroes rescue woman from overturned car Images Videos CommentedLetter: Say no to teaching Critical Race Theory (4)UPDATED: Massive explosion rocks Surfside (3)'Magic': Peninsula gains acclaim as psychedelic 'shroom' capital (3)Long Beach man injured in US101 rollover crash (1)Letter: Remembering polio and the Salk vaccine (1)Coast Guard urges safety, preparedness for upcoming Dungeness crab season (1)Football semifinal: Naselle’s 2021 season ends with defeat as Comets lose to speedy Warriors, 68-32 (1)Obituary: Dennis George Bond (1)Ilwaco boys ‘enthusiastic’ with returning starters (1)Appeals court upholds reversal of halibut charter case (1)IHS planning how to counter student misdeeds (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
