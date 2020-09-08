Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Ronald T. Green — Domestic violence second-degree assault
Karson C. Isaksen — Driving with a suspended license third-degree, Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, theft second, minor in possession, robbery second, assault fourth-degree, negligent driving first-degree, theft of a motor vehicle, domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree.
David S. Majka — Probation/parole violation.
Danielle P. Northrop — Resisting arrest, disorderly/fighting, possession of a dangerous weapon, assault third-degree.
Robert A. Peterson — Disorderly conduct.
Kimberly A. Pickering — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Kirk W. Roberts — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with a suspended license third-degree.
Patrick L. Saunders — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Eric J. Tharp — Driving with a suspended license third-degree, possession of a controlled substance.
Harley E. Weyl — Violation of a restraining order.
