SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Julilyn Boyce — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, driving while license suspended second-degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, warrant failure to comply traffic.
Chellsea C. Eike — Protection order violation.
Eric L. Furford — Vehicle prowling second-degree.
Sharif H. Johnson — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic, protection order violation, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alison M. Marschman — Protection order violation.
Andrew K. Spratt — Fugitive from justice.
April M. Vandemarr — Four counts of controlled substance possession with intent to manufacture.
