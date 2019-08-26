The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown:
Harley W. Bowe — Driving with suspended license third-degree.
Thomas W. Burchard — Malicious mischief second-degree, malicious mischief third-degree, bail jumping misdemeanor gross.
Allen N. Davis — Community custody violation.
Robert R. Downard — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Makenzie M. Fuller — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Vladislav N. Gannotskiy — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Scott T. Jenkins — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Joseph A. Jones — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Kurtis A. Laine — Community custody violation.
Sean D. Leonard — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with suspended license third-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.
Tristan L. Lund — Eluding a police vehicle.
William B. Mullinax — Vehicular assault.
Jared M. Niemi — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, felony harassment.
Tegan L. Tipler — Eluding a police vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, community custody violation.
