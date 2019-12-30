Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
David P. Clevenger — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Male Juvenile Offender — Theft of firearm, residential burglary, traffic stolen property, unlawful firearms, warrant failure to comply felony.
Edward J. Eike — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Lori L. Fairchild — Warrant failure to comply.
Desiree G. Grieve — Community custody violation, two counts of controlled substance prescription felony, community custody violation.
Male Juvenile Offender — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Donald B. Martin Jr. — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation.
Male Juvenile Offender — Possession of stolen vehicle, eluding a police vehicle.
Scott H. Zacharias — Residential burglary, controlled substance no prescription felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.