The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Danielle M. Aylward — Community custody violation.
Scott A. Beutler — Two counts of driving with suspended license second-degree, controlled substance no prescription felony, firearm possession unlawful second.
Nicole D. Frizzell — Taking motor vehicle without permission second-degree, hold for other agency.
Craig C. Gorham — Domestic violence third-degree assault, interfering with a domestic violence report.
William D. Harley — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Karson C. Isaksen — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent, manufacture, controlled substance no prescription felony, possession of dangerous weapon.
Cassandra S. Jerles — Community custody violation, warrant for failure to comply non-traffic.
Makaylah C. Jimenez — Criminal trespass second, two counts of controlled substance possession with intent, manufacture.
Tristan L. Lund — Warrant failure to comply traffic, warrant failure to comply non-traffic, eluding a police vehicle, controlled substance no prescription felony, driving with a suspended second-degree.
Donald B. Martin Jr. — Community custody violation.
Ernest J. Reed — Controlled substance no prescription felony, criminal trespass second-degree.
Nathanial E. Richcreek — Driving with suspended license first-degree.
Kenneth E. Skillings — Failure to register as a sex offender, court-ordered sentence.
Tegan A. Tipler — Warrant failure to comply felony, controlled substance delivery, possession with intent, manufacture.
Pedro Villegas Quintana Jr. — Community custody violation.
Amanda R. Williams — Two counts controlled substance delivery, possession with intent, manufacture.
Shannon M. Womack — Controlled substance no prescription felony, criminal impersonation.
