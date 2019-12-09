The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
David N. Carlson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Stephen W. Charneski Jr. — Community custody violation.
Andrew R. Chester — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Angilee M. Cogdill — Drug court violation.
Casey D. Collins — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation.
Jose M. Delgado Merino — Controlled substance no prescription felony, possession of drugs.
Christopher C. Delin — Domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree, assault two domestic violence.
Andrew J. Dura — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, assault third-degree.
Nicole L. Lombardo — Community custody violation, community custody violator (escape from community custody), three counts of failure to comply felony.
Zane P. Lucht — Theft third-degree.
Joe H. Rodman Jr. — Violated conditions of release, bail jumping felony charges, community custody violation.
Naomi R. Schuyler — Violation pre-trial conditions or other order.
Jason P. Woods — Hold for other agency.
