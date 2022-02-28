U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler talks with Ilwaco/Chinook port manager Rich Titus following a ‘listening session’ Friday, Feb. 25 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. Roughly 20 officials and representatives of local industries attended, bringing up a range of issues concerning the coastal economy and livelihoods, including salmon hatchery production, burrowing shrimp and green crabs.
ILWACO — U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler hosted a listening session Friday, Feb. 25 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco.
About 20 officials and representatives of local industries attended, bringing up a range of issues concerning the coastal economy and livelihoods, including salmon hatchery production, burrowing shrimp and green crab.
Dale Beasley, president of the Columbia River Crab Fishermen’s Association and Coalition of Coast Fisheries, said the Washington 2021-22 Dungeness crab season has been a record year, but there have been hidden costs.
“This is the best year ever in terms of dollars landed. Deliveries have been a little bit above average but the price has been the best ever,” Beasley said.
“But with the price of fuel inflation, it hasn’t been all that great. One fishermen told me his cost [to fill up] went from $9,000 to $32,000. So their overall take-home pay may be different.”
