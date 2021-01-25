SOUTH BEND — Newly hired Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Tracy Munger was present Jan. 22 on behalf of Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam and appeared in Superior Court via Zoom. Judge Don Richter and his staff were again present in the court for the Friday criminal docket along with defense Attorney David Hatch. Attorney Harold Karlsvik atteneded via Zoom.
While short, the docket had several notable moments. These included the case of a transient man who recently caused property damage in Raymond. During his hearing, it was learned he has active warrants from five different states. Additionally, a defendant was cut loose from the jail, and another got a chance to avoid having a felony charge on his record.
Stephen S. Simpson
After a morning of destruction in Raymond on Jan. 16, when he allegedly broke out vehicle windows at the Thriftway store and Shell Station parking lots, Stephen S. Simpson was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling. He appeared in court via Zoom from the jail.
Hatch entered a plea of not guilty and asked to discuss bail conditions, such a personal recognizance, due to his client not having a criminal history in Washington state.
However, the prosecution noted that while he had no history here, he has active warrants in five separate states — two for burglary — and prior history in 21 states.
Richter shared concerns that Simpson had no ties to the area and that his accused crimes are serious. He agreed with the prosecution and set bail at $10,000. Simpson will next appear for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 12, and his trial is tentatively set for Mar. 15.
Paul A. Martin
Paul A. Martin, a well-educated defendant who has been reading ip on Washington case law since his Nov. 1, 2020 arrest, appeared for a change of plea and sentencing. He faced charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, and a community custody violation.
The defense and prosecution worked on a deal for several months for Martin to spend 22 months in prison, the bottom end of the standard sentencing range for his charges, with him having an offender score of 9-plus.
Richter accepted the agreement. Martin assured Richter he will would never see him again "unless it was Christmas and he was waving from across the street."
Martin has two additional charges from Clallam County for revocation of a Drug Offender Sentence Alternative (DOSA) and will run his new 22-month sentence consecutively with any Clallam-related time.
Lloyd O. Brooks
The only case to take place inside the courtroom involved Lloyd O. Brooks, who entered a Stipulated Order of Continuance (SOC) on a charge of felony harassment. The SOC is a somewhat unusual case resolution.
SOCs allow a case to be continued with the defendant not being found innocent or guilty for a specific period. After that time, if all stipulations are met, the case is usually dismissed. If Brooks stays out of trouble until at least mid-November and has no contact with his neighbor, the case won't be reflected on his record. Richter noted that a SOC is not typical in his court and that the defendant should be thankful.
Judith A. Ayre
Judith A. Ayre was expected to be present Jan. 15 to enter a change of plea and be sentenced, but she failed to appear. A $10,000 bench warrant was issued. Apparently, word got out that she had a bench warrant hanging over her head and that she needed to appear before the court, so she called in for the docket via Zoom.
Her attorney, David Arcuri, informed the court on Jan. 15 that he had last contacted his client after the Dec. 4, 2020 docket and left her a voicemail. She called him back three days later, leaving him a voicemail, and he hadn't heard from her since.
The prosecution requested the warrant be quashed because the defendant appeared before the court, and Richter informed her that she needed to immediately get into contact with Arcuri. She will appear next on Feb. 5 for a review hearing.
Michael T. Mayher
Michael T. Mayher was expected to be present to enter a change of plea and be sentenced, but because he wasn't feeling well, Hatch told him to appear via Zoom. Unbeknownst to Mayher, the prosecution revoked the deal he was expected to sign; he found out during the hearing.
Hatch said the case needed to be set for trial. The pretrial date was set for Feb. 5, and trial dates were tentatively set for Feb. 24-25.
Shalyssa R. Garrison
Shalyssa R. Garrison failed to appear for the warrant review hearing and community service review. She had previously been sentenced to 64 hours of community service in exchange for jail time but had not submitted any proof the hours had been completed.
Prosecutor's Office Paralegal Bonnie Walker informed the court that Garrison had dropped off documentation earlier in the day, and she believed it was for completed community service hours but didn't know how many.
Richter decided to take no action on the case until Garrison's paperwork is reviewed. Garrison could be looking at one day in jail for every eight hours of community service she hasn't completed.
Michael R. Martinez
Michael R. Martinez was scheduled to appear for arraignment but failed to appear, and Karlsvik mentioned he had no way to get a hold of his client. Instead of a warrant being issued, he requested he be given a week to find a way to get contact him and for the court only to note the non-appearance.
On the other hand, the prosecution requested that a $1,500 bench warrant be issued for Martinez's arrest. Richter disagreed, saying that he made it clear to the defendant during his preliminary hearing on Jan. 19 that he needed to appear for the hearing. Richter issued a $5,000 bench warrant.
Teri L. Dundom
Teri L. Dundom was present for a probable cause hearing from the jail for charges of residential burglary and malicious mischief after being arrested on Jan. 21. She had not yet been appointed an attorney. Richter reviewed the case and found that there was probable cause, and informed her of her rights.
The prosecution stated they were not opposed to her being released on her own personal recognizance with stipulations she have weekly contact with her attorney, no contact with others named in the case, refrained from consuming alcohol or drugs, and not possess a firearm or ammunition.
Richter appointed Arcuri as her defense attorney, and she will next appear for an arraignment on Feb. 5.
Laurie C. Romey
Appearing for a fifth DUI charge, Laurie C. Romey was present for a preliminary hearing from the jail after being arrested and booked into the jail on Jan. 21 at 3:45 p.m. Richter reviewed the case and found that there was probable cause and informed her of her rights.
The prosecution requested that bail be set at $5,000 due to her four prior DUIs and her being a risk to public safety. Additional conditions were also requested, including her being subject to a SCRAM unit and an ignition interlock device should she be bailed out. An attorney didn't yet represent Romey, so she requested on her own that the bail amount be reduced.
However, Richter showed no sympathy for Romey before agreeing to the $5,000 bail request. He also appointed Arcuri to represent her. She will appear next on Feb. 5.
When she exited the Zoom room from the jail, she muttered, "what is his problem," referring to Richter's decision.
Heather A. Williamson
Heather A. Williamson has been working for over a month to get into drug court and was expected to enter her paperwork during the hearing, but limitations prevented that. Karlsvik requested the case be set over a week or two because the paperwork was being sent through the postal service. She appeared on video chat via Zoom.
Richter reminded Williamson that it is very important she keeps her commitment to be at appointments. She informed the court she has appointments scheduled for Monday and Tuesday the following week. The case will be heard again on Feb. 5, when her paperwork is expected to be formally submitted.
