Musicians with Good Company performed on board the May West, a retired oyster boat stationed on a grass field by the Nahcotta Boat Basin overlooking Willapa Bay. The 35th annual Jazz and Oysters festival enjoyed ideal weather and a perfect setting. The Water Music Society puts on the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.