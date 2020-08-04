LONG BEACH — If it seemed like there was an abundance of Jeeps in Long Beach last weekend — there was.
The mass assembly of 4x4 vehicles on Saturday, Aug. 1 — more than 100 total — wasn’t part of a movie or car commercial but instead a ‘cruise and meet’ event organized by a Jeep enthusiast Facebook group.
Jeeps from every era
Among the lineup were Jeeps from nearly every era, from early military models to more contemporary makes, and everything in between, including Cody Gibson’s unique 1995 Jeep Wrangler.
“I had it done up like the ‘Jurassic Park’ Jeeps,” said Gibson, leaning against the fender of his custom beige and red Jeep. The Jeep was identical to those used by park staff to drive around the island in the 1993 blockbuster movie, and was a simple makeover, according to Gibson.
“I bought it stock in Wenatchee about a year and a half ago,” Gibson explained.
“Originally, I had a truck but I wanted a second rig. And I thought ‘What would be cool?’ and so I thought it would be cheap and easy to build a ‘Jurassic Park’ Jeep, so I ran out and bought a Jeep the next week.”
Impromptu gathering
While most summer events and gatherings in Washington have been cancelled or curtailed due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Gibson and many others became aware of the meet-up from a Facebook group.
“It was posted in a couple Jeep groups on Facebook (PNW JeepAvengers) that there was a cruise out here. We drove from Tacoma. Now we’re just here to hang out and do whatever,” he said.
