ILWACO — Repairs to Jetty Road, which runs past Waikiki Beach at Cape Disappointment State Park parallel to the North Jetty, began Friday, Oct 23, and are scheduled to continue through Nov. 9.
During a 2019 rehabilitation of the North Jetty, Jetty Road bore the brunt of truckloads of rocks, some weighing over 20 tons, and of heavy machinery. Construction workers are fixing holes and will then repave the road. The park remains open, but there will be “partial or total closure of the jetty road west of the public bathrooms at Waikiki Beach,” according to the Corps.
The work is being performed by Big River Construction of Astoria under contract to the Corps.
The jetty repair was part of the Army Corps of Engineers’ project to rehabilitate the system of jetties on the mouth of the Columbia River. The jetties have needed repeated critical repairs over the years; for North Jetty, the most recent came in 2015. But those critical repairs were just “band-aid fixes” to immediately vulnerable spots, according to John Morgan, public affairs specialist for the Corps’ Portland district.
The current major rehabilitation, by contrast, covers the full length of the jetties. Jetty A was rehabilitated in 2017, North Jetty in 2018 and 2019. South Jetty, on the Oregon side, is undergoing reconstruction that is scheduled to run through 2023.
The rehabilitations are intended to last.
“We design to a 50-year life; however, there may need to be interim repairs after extreme events,” Morgan noted.
