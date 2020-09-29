ABERDEEN — Joining Grays Harbor College’s Board of Trustees is Jim Sayce, who serves as executive director of the Port of Willapa Harbor in Raymond.
The appointment was announced recently by Gov. Jay Inslee. His term as a trustee begins as Denise Portmann’s term ends, concluding her 10 years of service as a trustee.
Growing up in Ocean Park and graduating from Ilwaco, the new trustee completed a bachelor of science degree at Evergreen State College and a master’s degree in Biological Science from the University of California, Irvine. Although Sayce’s working career began on his family’s cranberry farm, he would go on to hold leadership positions focused on the community and economic development of Pacific County. Prior to joining the Port of Willapa Harbor, Sayce served as executive director for the Pacific County Economic Development Council.
“Education is at the heart of our economy and lean training concepts can improve our management and delivery of a well-educated and skilled workforce of graduates who by necessity and with confidence, can adapt to current and future economic challenges,” Sayce said in a press release.
Sayce, a Seaview resident, joins Dr. Paula Akerlund, Astrid Aveledo, Art Blauvelt, and Dr. Harry Carthum on the GHC Board of Trustees.
