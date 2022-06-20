SOUTH BEND — Judge Don Richter gave a defendant mercy after the man acknowledged he had a drinking problem and was battling mental illness, culminating in an incident on Nov. 25, 2021, when he assaulted a Raymond Police officer.
On the afternoon of Nov. 25, 2021, at about 1:32 p.m., a Raymond officer was on routine patrol on State Route 6 when he discovered a truck parked at a substation with an occupant who appeared unconscious.
It took several attempts to get the man’s attention, and just before the officer was going to attempt to break out a window, the man came to, and opened the door. The officer stated in a probable cause affidavit that he was overtaken by the smell of intoxicants from the man and his vehicle.
He was later identified as John E. Martinsen, 60, of Rochester.
According to court records, Martinsen voluntarily exited the vehicle and was observed to be in possession of a firearm. However, officers learned that he was a convicted felon and that his concealed pistol license had been revoked in 2018.
Officers were also given consent to search Martinsen’s vehicle in which they found marijuana. When questioned if he had consumed some, he stated, “Oh yeah.” One officer then performed a field sobriety test on Martinsen, which he allegedly failed, resulting in the officers placing him in handcuffs and under arrest.
Arrest goes wild
The incident then drastically escalated into a violent encounter, a far stretch from the man who appeared before Richter during a change of plea and sentencing hearing on June 10 requesting a light sentence.
Court records and body cam footage of the incident recount a quickly escalated incident as officers performed a pat-down of Martinsen, with one officer being kicked. After being placed in the back of a patrol car, he complained of chest pain and was removed.
Martinsen allegedly seized the opportunity and became “extremely uncooperative” with the officers and had to be restrained by all three. The mere presence of one particular officer, as recounted by another officer in the probable cause statement, seemed to agitate Martinsen, so he was asked to step away.
Officers successfully regained control of the situation, and a tuckered-out Martinsen sat down in a police car and cooperated. He was subsequently booked into the Pacific County Jail for assaulting a police officer and unlawful possession of a firearm.
He was held on $5,000 bail, which was posted on Dec. 1, 2021.
Remorse at hearing
During the hearing on June 10, Martinsen stated he was disgusted with how he behaved on Nov. 25, 2021. The actions were allegedly out of character for him, and he vowed it would never happen again.
“I want to say I’m very sorry [to] the peacekeepers; that was not me,” a teary-eyed Martinsen said. “I wish I would have seen a video like that 49 years ago. I struggled with alcoholism for a long time, and I had just recently went through a brutal divorce.”
“I’m an alcoholic, and had I seen that a long time ago, that video, that was pretty disgusting, and I am very sorry to [these peacekeepers]. They put their lives on the line, and I never ever wanted to disrespect anybody in that way, ever. I just want to say I am sorry,” he added.
Martinsen also told Richter that he swore allegiance to the nation when he was in the military and noted that officers have a hard enough job and don’t need to deal with the behavior he demonstrated, which he called “embarrassing.”
The resolution that Martinsen’s attorney, Christopher Coker, was able to reach with Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt was for zero jail time and 12 months of community custody via a First Time Offender Waiver, along with alcohol and mental health evaluations. He had already completed the alcohol evaluation and entered into voluntary treatment.
Apology helps
Richter, in the past, has been stern with defendants who have assaulted officers, often throwing harsh sentences that sent a message that the behavior will not be tolerated in Pacific County. Unlike most defendants who shy away from speaking, Martinsen owned up to his mistake and apologized.
In an abnormal decision, it appeared that Martinsen’s self-initiative to correct his wrongdoing and that he openly and adamantly owned up to what he did instead of trying to avoid it weighed heavy on Richter.
“Pleading guilty to assaulting an officer with no jail time as a recommendation is something I typically would not follow,” Richter said, “for the very same reasons you just articulated. You are acknowledging you have a problem, and I hope that you can address that. This is dangerous behavior not only for the officer but yourself if it had escalated further.”
Richter added that he personally knows officers whose careers ended with injuries sustained struggling to get a suspect in a patrol car. He also noted that cops make mistakes, but those arguments are for courtrooms.
The agreement and sentence were accepted as written.
“This is not something I would usually do,” Richter said. “Based on the circumstances and negotiated offer and the acceptance of that offer here in the plea, I will follow it, and that is for a First Time Offender Waiver.”
“Good luck to you,” Richter said to Martinsen as he closed the hearing.
