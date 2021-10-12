SOUTH BEND — Sometimes defendants just need a little mercy, and on the Oct. 1 Pacific County Superior Court Docket a man was given some. The young man who was facing a short-term jail sentence asked for leniency from Judge Don Richter so he could finish up his work.
Jon J. Wahl, 26, from Grayland, was present before the court for a review hearing and his attorney David Hatch informed the court an agreement had been reached to settle the case.
Wahl was facing charges for first-degree theft, residential burglary and trafficking stolen property. According to Hatch, these charges resulted from Wahl taking items from an estate. Hatch also alleged that Wahl had some inheritance rights to the estate.
However, he admitted his client didn’t have the authority to take the items.
The charges were amended to one-count of trafficking stolen property in the resolution with a standard range for the charge of 3-9 months in jail. Instead of the lengthy sentence, Wahl’s deal would hand him a First Time Offender Waiver.
As part of the waiver, Wahl would only have to serve 10 days in jail with an additional 12 months of community custody upon his release. Both Hatch and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger were in favor of the agreement as written.
But there was a catch.
Hatch requested that instead of his client being taken immediately into custody, he be given one month to finish the short season of working his family’s cranberry bogs. Immediately following the season, he would turn himself in to serve his term.
Before handing down his decision, Richter gave Wahl one last chance to address the court.
“I’m sorry for my actions,” Wahl stated. “It won’t happen again.”
Richter replied by stating he was going to follow the recommendation and accept the agreement. He ordered Wahl to report to the jail on Nov. 5 to serve his sentence, so that he could finish the cranberry season.
“Thank you very much,” Hatch said in reply to the leniency Richter provided.
